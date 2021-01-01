Spread the love



















Pejawar Swamiji provided with Y security cover, being member of Ram mandir temple committee

Udupi, (UNI): Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, of Udupi, has been provided with Y-security cover by the Karnataka government.

The seer is one of the members of the Sri Ram Janmaboomi teerth kshetra trust which is tasked with monitoring the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat had requested the government to grant security cover in the backdrop of frequent trips being undertaken by the seer in connection with the Ayodhya temple construction.

The seer thanked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the gesture