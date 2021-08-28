Spread the love



















‘Penalty on Water Bill will be Waived If Meter is found Faulty’- MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty

Mangaluru: During the Mangaluru City Corporation Council meeting held on Friday, 27 August 2021, it was resolved that a penalty should not be levied on consumers, if the water meter is defunct. However, consumers may pay the minimum average sum of the previous bills, and there is no need to pay a penalty for the period, if the meter was defunct, said Mayor Premanand Shetty. Opposition corporator Praveenchandra Alva from the Congress said that nearly 50% of the water meters in the city are defunct, and many have received bills to the tune of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 500.

Another corporator from the Congress, Abdul Ravoof, sought to know the status of a ruling given by the previous mayor, to reduce the water tariff. “The monthly minimum charge for 24,000 litres of water was just Rs 65 earlier. At present, it is Rs 56 per month, for 8,000 litres. Accordingly, people are forced to pay Rs 168 per month for 24,000 litres of water. Though the council had resolved to revise the water tariff, a decision has not yet been taken,” Ravoof said.

Opposition leader A C Vinyaraj demanded that the council take a delegation to the government, since the city corporation cannot take a decision on revising the water tariff. Meanwhile, the mayor said the water tariff was hiked when the city corporation was under administrative control. “I have spoken to the MLAs, and the MCC has also sent a council resolution seeking revision of water tariff to the government,” the mayor said.

Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the council resolution of October 2020 was sent to the government, and a reminder was sent in March 2021. The mayor said the city corporation will seek the government’s nod to reduce the water tariff in the city. During the meeting the MCC council resolved to urge the state government to accord university status to Fisheries College in Mangaluru.

A request in this regard was mooted by corporator Bharath Kumar. The Fisheries College in Yekkur was started in 1969, and it was under the University of Agricultural Sciences. Currently, it is part of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal, Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), Bidar. The Fisheries College in Yekkur should be carved out of the KVAFSU, and it should be upgraded as Fisheries University. A separate university for the fisheries sector can also provide technical inputs to fishermen, corporator Kumar stated.

Like this: Like Loading...