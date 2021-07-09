Spread the love



















People across India praying for Kalyan Singh’s speedy recovery: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enquired about the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said people across India are praying for his speedy recovery.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday J P Nadda Ji, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health.”

In another tweet, Modi said, “I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with J P Nadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience.”

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is critical and admitted at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

On Thursday, BJP chief Nadda paid a surprise visit to Lucknow to see ailing Singh. From Lucknow airport, Nadda went straight to the hospital. BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh accompanied Nadda.

Like this: Like Loading...