People Can File Cyber Crime related Complaints in all Stations in District – Hakay Akshay Machindra

Udupi: “People can file Cyber Crime related complaints at their nearest police stations”, said Akshay Hakay Machindra, Superintendent of Police Udupi district.

Speaking to media persons at his office on June 17, SP Akshay said, “Filing complaints related to cybercrimes like online fraud in the name of rewards, obscene video-photo uploading on social media, ATM, credit and debit card fraud, derogatory writing, hacking etc. at local police stations can prevent fraud in the early stages. In this regard, a two-day training has also been given to the police officers of all the stations in the district”.

Akshay further said, “It is the responsibility of the Station Officer of the respective station to receive complaints related to cybercrime when the public goes to any station. Once the victim gives all the information there, immediately a complaint is filed on the 1930 number or through the cybercrime portal and appropriate action is taken. The public should report such incidents within the golden hour period and can avoid losing money”.

Akshay also said, “The victim may also dial 1930 immediately to report the crime. Initially, primary details of the financial transaction will be asked, following which, a mechanism will be initiated to rescue the stolen money from wherever it has landed. Action will be taken by the police, as per the crime”.

