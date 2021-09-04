Spread the love



















People catching thieves as cop gets robbed



Mysuru: A head constable in Mysuru city was the victim of a snatching incident when the public came to his rescue and caught the perpetrator, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened when Eliyas, the head constable attached to Vidyaranyapura police station here, was standing before Saint Philomena’s Church on Friday.

The miscreants, walking down the road as passers-by, snatched his 32 grams gold chain, as Eliyas was facing the church and praying, he did not notice the two snatchers coming towards him.

After the miscreants escaped, a two wheeler rider, who noticed the incident tried to chase them and also alerted the people about robbers.

They were later traced by the people to a nearby park.

Police sources said, Eliyas is yet to file a complaint regarding the matter.

The accused were handed over to the Lashkar police.

Like this: Like Loading...