People deliberately violating liquor norms: Bihar Minister



Patna: In wake of the hooch tragedy in Saran, Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary said that people are deliberately violating norms despite liquor ban law imposed in the state.

“Whenever any law is made by any government, its implementation on the ground is a challenge. The government makes laws but the people, in a bid to earn money in a short period of time, violate law. Our government is making efforts to make its liquor ban law successful on the ground but some people staying in the system do not want it to be successful,” he said.

“We have so many laws which were made long ago but people used to violate them. Laws against dowry, arms, child labour are effective in the country. Liquor ban law is also an act in Bihar which came into effect in April 2016, and is regularly violated by people. Keeping arms and ammunition is a criminal offence, still, people used to establish illegal manufacturing units,” Chaudhary added.

BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishadh claimed that there are two types of liquor available in Bihar – one smuggled from other states which is considered safe while the one manufactured in Bihar is dangerous for health.

“The smuggling of liquor from other states is frequent in Bihar and this is not fatal but the liquor manufacturing in the state is dangerous for health. The operators are mixing many chemicals and drugs during the manufacturing of country-made liquor and illegally sell it. People are dying because of it. The state government should take action against operators and manufacturers of country-made liquor,” he said.

Meanwhile, the toll in the Saran tragedy reached 13 on Friday, while 17 others have lost their eyesight.

