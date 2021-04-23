Spread the love



















People Flout Covid Rules Shopping for Essentials Prior to Weekend Curfew- CP Shuts Down Shops

Mangaluru: It’s already chaos out there, with people storming the stores and markets, and wine stores and where there are no police or district officials present, no one has been following the guidelines, like Social Distancing and wearing a face mask and one such place is the Market Road area, Fish Market where people are just moving around like they are at a Jathre (Fair). Business at liquor stores has been brisk since the tipplers were buying their ESSENTIALS? And on the other hand, the district authorities and police are forcing shops to shut run by common people.

People were also seen in front of the medical stores and also at meat stalls. Even the paanwalas were making brisk business today, Asif gutka, cigarettes, jarda etc is part of the essentials- MCC should stop these petty shops from operating. Like I said earlier in my article “Janarige Innu Saha Bashe Ella”- and that’s happening even today, where people have been abusing social distancing- simply not using their common sense. Period.

In the meantime, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar made rounds in the vicinity of Hampankatta and all the way through Balmatta Road, and those who flouted the Covid-19 guidelines were slapped with fines. The police also stepped into a couple of city buses and warned those who were not wearing masks, and a fine was imposed. In a gesture of kindness, he presented red roses to senior citizens for wearing masks, thereby creating awareness on Covid.

Due to the government making changes every now and then, probably every hour, many business owners had no idea of the revised regulations- and while they were doing business they were forced to shut down their shops. Many were fumed at the action taken by the police authorities. Oh well!