People in Delhi rejected BJP for corruption: AAP



New Delhi: After winning four out of five municipal seats in Delhi’s civic bodies’ bypolls on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked MCD ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which failed to secure even a single seat. The AAP slammed the BJP saying that the people of Delhi were fed up with rampant corruption in civic agencies in the city under its 15 years rule.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, who was in-charge for MCD bypolls said that by supporting the AAP, the people of the city have shown that the BJP has lost its ground in Delhi and they do not trust the BJP leaders anymore.

Addressing the party workers after the results, Pathak said, “AAP’s biggest victory of this by-election is that the BJP that have been in power in all the three civic bodies for last 15 years got zero seats. I would like to first extend my gratitude to every AAP worker, who worked hard and delivered a better result. I would also thank all senior party leaders because of whom we could achieve such massive support from the people in the city.”

People of Delhi had given BJP massive support for the last 15 years, however, it failed to ensure better civic services, he said. He alleged that the BJP instead destroyed municipal corporations of Delhi. “Even as the financial conditions of civic bodies have deteriorated, the income of the BJP councillors and the party has increased. MCD’s primary work was to ensure a clean city, but there is not one street in Delhi that can be said to be clean,” Pathak added.

He further slammed the BJP saying that all the three municipal corporations have been categorised in very poor rank in a survey conducted in 48 cities for cleanliness. “MCD employees have been protesting for the last several months for their dues. Whenever we questioned the BJP ruled MCD over non-payment of salaries they say that they do not have money. Yet, they have the money to put up hoardings worth Rs 13,000 crore. This behaviour by the party generated feelings of animosity among the people of Delhi,” Pathak added.