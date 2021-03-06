Spread the love



















People of All Faith Join in Protest by Congress against Remarks on Christians by MP Pratap Simha

People of All Faith (Christians, Hindus & Muslims) Join in Protest by Congress held in front of MCC Building/Mahatma Gandhi statue -Lalbagh on Saturday, 6 March at 6 pm, against Remarks on Christians by MP Pratap Simha

Mangaluru : The ire of the Christian community across the state is directed against the instructions issued by the MP Pratap Simha to officials at the Karnataka Development Programme meeting held on 24 February 2021, in which the MP reportedly directed the officials to identify people moving around with crosses in their necks and to deprive them from the facilities being extended by the government. Condemning MP’s comments Christian organizations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state had staged protests and had urged the MP to apologize. The protesters even warned that unless the MP tenders an apology to the community, activists will gherao all the programmes in which the MP will be participating.

Locally here on Saturday, 6 March 2021 a protest was organized by Dakshina Kannada Congress Party in front of Mangaluru City Corporation building/Mahatma Gandhi Statue on Lalbagh road. The protest had a huge gathering comprising of people of all religions-Christians, Hindus and Muslims, and they all stood in unity by raising their voices against the derogatory remarks made by Christians by MP Pratap Simha. Following the garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi statue by former minister Ramanath Rai, former MLA J R Lobo, Mithun Rai and others, former MLA JR Lobo addressing the protesters said, The Christian community seeks an apology from Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha over his recent remarks on the Christian community at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Mysuru. During that meeting the MP had directed to deprive the government facilities to those who wear the cross on their necks. I want to ask the MP, Is it a crime to wear the cross on or around the neck?””

” MPs should know that wearing a cross on the neck is the symbol of the Christian community. MP Simha has used his cheap mentality in spitting out those comments. Only those with hate and trying to create disharmony would utter some senseless comments, hurting the sentiments of Christians. The comments from the MP had drawn the ire of the Christian community, and therefore we demand that he tenders an apology immediately or he should tender his resignation within 24 hours. Moreover, he is unfit to be a member of parliament. We submit a memorandum to the state governor, CM Yediyurappa to take action against MP Simha” added J R Lobo.

Also speaking during the protest former minister Ramanath Rai said “MP Simha should know that he became an MP by getting votes from all the communities. And we all know the contribution made by christian community. Look at Father Muller hospital,which takes care of patients of all religions. Look at all the Christian institutions which have provided good education to people of all faith, and who are in great posts. And here is a man with mental problems spitting out venom on Christians with his senseless remarks. The Christian community is provided with government facilities out of the taxes paid by the people, not out of money collected from the MP. He is expected to know these facts”

“Shooting off their mouths at their whims and fancies happens to be a bad habit of some BJP leaders. Some leaders of that party cannot go to bed without mouthing derogatory and insulting remarks about other communities. He would not have issued such a statement if he was aware of the contributions made by the Christians to the progress of the state and the nation. It does not permit a people’s representative to speak on the basis of castes and religions. Therefore, he should offer an apology immediately or tender his resignation to his post. Congress is always there for the rights of every person irrespective of caste or religion. If no positive results are seen within 24 hours, Congress will intensify our fight for justice in this issue” added Rai. Congress leaders Harish Kumar and Mrs Mariamma Thomas also spoke and condemned the remarks made by Pratap Simha.

In conclusion, Indian Constitution states that India is a Secular, Sovereign, Socialist, Democratic republic; The core ethos of India has been a fundamental unity, tolerance and even synthesis of religion; Secularism means’ that state shall have no religion of its own and all persons of the country shall be equally entitled to the freedom of their conscience and have the right freely to profess, practice and have the right freely to profess, practice and propagate any religion. Freedom is most precious , natural justice! It is not given, it is taken-therefore we must alertly protect ourselves from psychos who spit out unwanted remarks in order to create disharmony in the society.

It is true that in many parts of India, people are changing their religion because of the atrocities committed by the higher castes and because Christianity treats them with respect. Obviously alarmed by this, the sangh parivar was always using the word “forced conversions”. Pratap Simha somehow forgot to use that word. Christian education institutions, Christian hospitals, Christian orphanages/ashrams etc have served the community irrespective of caste or creed. So why are these netas so ungrateful and spitting out venom of hate against Christians. Seems like pointing fingers at other religions while not doing anything about malpractices/shortcomings of one’s own religion has become a profession now with this certain religion. The issue here is a leader who got elected democratically taking the oath of constitution must stay away from making these kinds of statements. These kinds of statements flame fire for lynchings and hatred in the society. Christians joining hands with good and caring people of other religion should join in this fight for justice and see that such kind of derogatory comments are not made by the elected leaders, which hurt sentiments and create disharmony.