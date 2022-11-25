People of Bihar will not forget Shiv Sena’s insults: Sushil Modi

A day after Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray visited Patna and met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi asked the two on what moral grounds will they go to Mumbai for the civic polls campaign.



“The Bihari people living in Mumbai and Maharashtra have not forgotten the abuse and insult by the Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray. They insulted the people of north India. On what grounds will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav would go to Mumbai and campaign for Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray” he asked.

“Aditya Thackeray came to Patna to secure Bihari vote bank in the BMC election but his party would not get advantage of it. The ‘real’ Shiv Sena, which is working on the ideology of Bala Saheb Thackeray (the Shinde faction) is with the BJP and running the government. The people are with him,” he claimed.