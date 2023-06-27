‘People rejected BJP in Karnataka because of corruption’, Congress hits back at Modi

New Delhi: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on opposition unity and corruption jibe, the Congress on Tuesday said that he has forgotten that the people rejected BJP in Karnataka because of corruption.

The remarks from the Congress came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition saying that they are uniting only to escape jail and that each leader who was part of the meeting in Patna is facing corruption charges.

Speaking to IANS, Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar said, “What the Prime Minister says it seems that they all are clean and they don’t have any charges of corruption against them (BJP leaders) and no one is corrupt and he is the only who is clean.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP over corruption, Anwar said, “In Karnataka it has been proved who is corrupt. In Karnataka, there was 40 per cent commission government and people rejected it. Now they are worried as in future there are elections in several states and also for Lok Sabha next year thus he is thinking how to harm the opposition parties. But now the people have understood their lies and their rhetoric. Everyone now knows that he is an expert in lying.”

The Congress leader further said that Modi is even scared of opposition unity.

“If we look at the mathematics, in 2019 BJP got 38 per cent and 62 per cent was voted for the opposition parties. So if these opposition parties come together then where they will have to go and they would not be able to win and it is reason why they have panicked,” Anwar said.

When asked about the Prime Minister also took a jibe at the Gandhi family that if you want to think about their future then you vote for Congress and for the betterment of everyone you need to vote for the BJP, Anwar said, “In BJP isn’t there any dynastic politics? Does people need to put forward only the Scindia family or Rajnath Singh son (UP’s Noida MLA Pankaj Singh) or to make Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah as BCCI chairman.”

When asked about the Prime Minister pitching for the uniform civil code, the Congress leader lambasted him saying what he was doing for last nine years.

“For last nine years, they have been in power, why they have not prepared any framework for the UCC, what kind of changes they want to make they should come up with a plan. And then take suggestion from people and the opposition parties.”

When pressed further, what will his party’s stand on the UCC, Anwar said, “Congress will always support the law which is good for the country, but they should first prepare the framework and laws and share with the people.”

To another question about the Prime Minister accusing other parties of neglecting the Muslim’s Pashmanda community, Anwar said, “BJP believes in vote bank politics while the Congress works to take everyone along. And the kind of allegations he has put is a complete lie. This is based on lie and it does not have an iota of truth.”

While flagging off five Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal on Tuesday, Modi said a new word has been created — guarantee, and termed ‘guarantee’ as “corruption and scams.”

“Their (Opposition) guarantee is corruption and scams. Each leader present in the meeting has a ‘guarantee’ of scams of Rs 20,000 crore and the Congress itself has the ‘guarantee’ of scams of several lakh crores. Some of them are out on bail and are sharing their jail experiences,” Modi said.

