People unsatisfied with Opposition leaders’ work: Survey



New Delhi: The Opposition leaders in five states/UT that went to the polls in 2021 have failed to impress the people with their performance during the past one year.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS in the four states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — and the Union Territory of Puducherry, where Assembly elections were held in 2021.

It has been little over a year since Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as Assam CM, and the survey has shown that the majority of the populace are satisfied with his work.

However, as per the survey, 36.35 per cent of the people are not satisfied with the performance of Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia while 19.73 per cent are happy to some extent. Only 13.36 per cent of the respondents are ‘very much satisfied’ with the Opposition’s work.

In neighbouring West Bengal, a whopping 42.55 per cent are not at all satisfied with Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition. Only 16.37 per cent of the people are ‘very much satisfied’ while 35.97 are satisfied to some extent.

Notably, Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee in the Assembly elections from the high-voltage Nandigram seat by a margin of around 1200 votes.

Down south, in Kerala, the figures are better for Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan as 23.53 per cent are not satisfied while 39.12 per cent are satisfied to some extent. A total of 20.93 per cent of the respondents see Opposition under Satheesan’s leadership as a competitive work force and are extremely satisfied with their performance.

In Tamil Nadu, 35.28 per cent are dissatisfied with Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami while 41.71 are satisfied to some extent. A total of 10.67 per cent see Palaniswami as a strong leader and are extremely satisfied.

Pudducherry might be the only Union Territory where people seem to be clueless about their Opposition leader R. Siva as a whopping 57.27 per cent of the respondents have chosen the ‘dont know/cant say’ category in the survey. A total of 17.59 per cent are not at all satisfied with Siva’s performance while 16 per cent are satisfied to some extent.