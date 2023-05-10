People will vote for change, progressive K’taka: D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the people will vote for change and for a progressive state, and exuded confidence that the party will win 141 Assembly seats.



Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Kekeramma temple before casting his vote in Doddalahalli near Kanakapura town, Shivakumar said that he hoped new voters will take up the responsibility to bring in a change.

“The young voters are intelligent and talented and they will make a suitable decision. They will remove this corrupt government and elect a Congress government,” he said.

“Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had reduced the age of voters from 21 years to 18 years. They will vote for a change, change for a democratic and global Karnataka. They know about the price rise, corruption in the government and I am sure they will vote for a change”.

The senior Congress leader went on to say that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked voters in the last election to see their gas cylinders first and then cast their votes”.

“I also make a similar appeal endorsing Modi’s appeal to see your gas cylinder and its price and then cast your votes,” he maintained.

Shivakumar is contesting from Kanakapura constituency, which is considered as his fortress.

The BJP has fielded Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka against him.

Commenting over a question on whether he is worried about the results, Shivakumar said on a lighter note that anything can happen.

“I might also lose. Let’s watch what happens on result day (Saturday).”

Voting is currently underway for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

