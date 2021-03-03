‘Peoples’ Mindset Should Change towards Swachh Mluru’- ‘Mr Parisara’ K Krishnappa on Radio Sarang

Spread the love



















‘Mindset of People Should Change towards Swachh Mangaluru’- Senior Environmentalist 84-year-old “Mr Parisara” K Krishnappa from KHB Colony, Bondel, Mangaluru on Radio Sarang 107.8 FM of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: There are environmentalists looking only for publicity and name, and there are dedicated and committed Environmentalists who are determined to make Mangaluru a “Green City”, by sacrificing their time and energy for the betterment of the environment. And for that matter, Senior Environmentalist 84-year-old K Krishnappa, fondly known as “Mr Parisara” from KHB Colony, Bondel, Mangaluru falls in the latter category of environmentalists. This ‘Evergreen Man’ is determined to Paint the City Green, and is very much concerned about the Cleanliness of the City, by involving himself in various clean-up projects organized by various organizations, including Ramakrishna Math.

And a couple of days ago, K Krishnappa was invited by Radio Sarang 107.8 FM based at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru to give a talk on Environment and Swachh Mangaluru- and during the two-hour programme, Krishnappa gave some very important tips on how we can keep Mangaluru Clean and Green, and also answered a few queries posed at him on the radio. It was a very informative session and was enjoyed by the radio listeners, who gave tremendous compliments and praises to this Senior environmentalist.

Quoting Al Gore, the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner “The symbolism – and the substantive significance – of planting a tree has universal power in every culture and every society on Earth, and it is a way for individual men, women and children to participate in creating solutions to the environmental crisis.” Global warming is something that scientists and environmentalists across the world are warning us about. Experts tell us about the grave changes that could occur in the future unless we protect the environment. The best way to protect it is by keeping it green. The government, City Corporation and other agencies are doing their part in transforming Mangaluru City into a greener city by planting trees. Every individual also has to realise his or her duty to protect the environment for future generations. And Krishnappa is one person in the city who is very much determined to make Mangaluru a “Green City”, by sacrificing his time and energy for the betterment of the environment.

K KRISHNAPPA & HIS FAMILY MEMBERS

Team Mangalorean had the opportunity to meet Krishnappa post his talk on 108.7 FM Radio Sarang, and during the interaction learned more about his dedication and concern towards making the world greener. Every Action Counts- Everyone should realize the responsibility to care for the Earth and to become agents of change, just like K Krishnappa. A retired employee of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd, Krishnappa after his retirement has taken up many initiatives to preserve greenery in the city. He has taken part in various awareness programmes in connection with environmental issues. Apart from being involved in environmental projects, he has also taken part in blood donation camps, Cross Country Walks, Marathons, Yoga programmes, awareness programs on the use of plastic bags etc.

A few years ago, a popular school in Mulki had invited Salu Marada Thimmakka to plant 1000 saplings in their locality. For this Programme, Krishnappa was invited as a guest of honour, where he did some planting of saplings, and also had the opportunity of honouring Thimmakka. For the last few years, he has joined the Amma group for ‘Swacha Bharath‘ and joined in the cleanliness drive. Krishnappa is a fond lover of jackfruit trees. All year long he takes good care of these trees and has supplied free jackfruit saplings to various organizations and the general public who promise to grow them. He has planted various types of plants in the Government area near Bondel for over a decade and he is looking after them like his own kids. He nourishes them by manuring and watering them. In summer, he spends his own money and hires a vehicle for the supply of water. People in the Bondel area call him “Salu Marada Thimmakka of Bondel”. Krishnappa has been featured in many daily newspapers for his contribution to environmental projects.

Right behind his residence in Bondel, he has cultivated plants of various kinds in the barren land. He along with his wife, Radhamani, Santhosh (Son), Vasanthi (daughter) and Sindhu S Kumar (Daughter-in-law) take good care of these plants. He even distributes plants free of cost to people. Supporting Krishnappa’s love for trees, I can say that trees are more significant than many of us might imagine. They commemorate births and lives lived. They beautify slums, farms and grand avenues. They provide shade, oxygen, and delight. They cool the Earth. Some of the seedlings we plant will restore springs long dry, prevent soil erosion and create a fertilizer to boost harvests.

Whether it is the outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide Swachha Bharat Abhiyan the movement of keeping their areas waste-free has touched every rural and urban nook and corner of the country over the past few years. Citizens, armed with brooms, gloves and masks, have been seen carrying out clean-up drives and workshops in their societies, educational institutions and across public spaces. Waste segregation and the importance of dust bins and toilets have become the key topic in many group discussions and debates these days.

While all these changes have taken us all a step closer to a cleaner and waste-free India, environmental experts and activists point out that it is high time the Swachh Bharat movement turns into a holistic movement that encompasses not only the cleanliness of the visible solid waste but also the cleanliness of other forms of pollution including air pollution, water pollution and even noise pollution. But much more has to be done for a cleaner India and Mangaluru since a large number of people are still abusing Swachatha.

“The first step in transforming our country or our City-Mangaluru into a Swachh Bharat/Swachh Mangaluru is changing the mindset of the people and making them feel a sense of responsibility and pride about the cleanliness of their city. Even though this Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been limited to solid waste management, it has created awareness about the importance of a clean environment throughout the nation and motivates people to talk about the issue as well as get out of their homes and form groups to clean up their vicinity. While managing one’s solid waste is essential, 30 to 40% of the cities’ waste ends up in drains which empties itself into rivers and the sea, thus polluting it” added Krishnappa.

He further said, “The waste collected by the civic body is dumped at dumping yards and not discarded in a scientific way. In many places, solid waste is burnt, which leads to an increase in pollution levels in the air as well as water bodies surrounding it. It is very essential that the makers of this campaign ensure that they broaden it to a movement that looks at the overall cleanliness of the cities, right from the scientific management of solid waste to control the air and water pollution. Mindsets need to change if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ or Clean India Mission to make the country litter and squalor free in the next few years to succeed fully”.

“Even though we have realised too late the importance of a clean environment, it is still great that this understanding is now emphasized here. I believe that care for our environment begins at home and builds to the broader, national and global issues. If we are successful in changing the mindsets of people, India, as well as Mangaluru can be like any European country or city in terms of tidiness. Strong leadership and linking the initiative with Mahatma Gandhi, who is really respected worldwide, can bring the change India has needed for years. Swachh Abhiyan is a good initiative, but cleanliness is basic etiquette and you can’t force it on people. Change of mindset is necessary. Indian men still pee on the roads and this is one of the most unfortunate things.”

“So, will there be a drive to teach these etiquettes to men? What people need to understand is that they have to take responsibility. Unless this happens, these drives are meaningless. Cleanliness is a fundamental responsibility of every citizen. If people are not willing to keep their surroundings clean, then how can a government’s initiative change their mindset towards it. People still abuse the plastic ban that has been implemented by the government. I have seen people themselves demanding plastic bags from the shopkeepers despite knowing about the ban. The people have a perception that it is the role of the government to keep the public places clean and general citizens do not have any role towards it. So where is the mindset for cleanliness?”

“The Modi government, of course, is doing a great thing. However, until punishment and fines are imposed, the mindsets of the people can’t be changed. It is up to the government to motivate citizens to keep their environment clean. India is doing well, and if it keeps on bringing up initiatives like the Clean India campaign, it can become a clean and hygienic country” concluded Krishnappa after a long chat with him.

Like what Krishnappa says, “Whatever we do to Nature is ultimately something that we are doing to our own deepest selves.”, – We the citizens should appreciate and support Krishnappa’s fight to save trees/plants so that we can have a “Greener Mangaluru” rather than a city filled with concrete structures; and also his fight in keeping our City clean. Long Live Krishnappa K and his work in bringing awareness about the ENVIRONMENT and CLEANLINESS”.