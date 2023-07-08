Permanent solution to be taken to prevent Sea Erosion – Laxmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: “Priority will now be given to find out a permanent solution to prevent sea erosion”, said Laxmi Hebbalkar, State Women and Child Welfare Minister and also District Minister In- charge of Udupi District.

She was speaking to media persons after visiting the sea erosion area at Kadipatna near Padubidri on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

There is sea erosion in the district during the rainy season for many years. In this regard, permanent work will be carried out in collaboration with the state government and the central government, she said.

Even though the rains started late in the district this time, seven people have died due to the natural calamity. The district administration has distributed compensation of Rupees five lakh each for the deceased persons family. The concerned officials of the district have been instructed to take adequate precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives due to the rains, in the district.

Kaup MLA Suresh Shetty Gurme, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M, ZP CEO Prasanna H, Superintendent of Police Akshay M, Tahsildar Srinivas Kulkarni and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...