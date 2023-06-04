Permission denied for Veer Savarkar Jayanti event at varsity in Mysuru

Hindu activists and members of the Savarkar Pratishthan have staged a protest before the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for abruptly cancelling permission to celebrate Veer Savarkar Jayanti in the premises of the varsity auditorium in Mysuru.



The protestors on Saturday alleged that without giving any reason, the permission has been denied to the celebration of Veer Savarkar Jayanti.

Students, Hindu activists and members of the Savarkar Pratishthan sat at the main entrance of the KSOU and staged a protest.

They held a painting competition, blood donation camp and fancy dress competition at the varsity’s entrance as a sign of protest.

Popular author S.L. Bhyrappa, Hindu activist Chakravarthy Sulibele and others were invited as guests to the programme. The programme was scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. in the KSOU auditorium on Saturday.

The progressive thinkers demanded that this programme should not be allowed to take place in the university premises and alleged that it spreads communal agenda.

Hindu activist Chakravarthy said that Hitler’s government had taken control in Karnataka.

“We knew that this day’s programme was going to be cancelled. There are many reasons behind it. It is done as I am participating and author S.L. Bhyrappa is taking part in the programme,” he added.

“The government must be afraid of organising the Veer Savarkar programme. A week has passed since the Congress has come to power in the state, they are cancelling Veer Savarkar’s programme. They don’t take action against people who give statements against Prime Minister Modi, but a teacher is suspended for a social media post against a state Minister. This shows that there is Hitler’s government existing in the state,” he said.

