Perpetual Profession of Bethany Sisters held at Rosa Mystica Convent

Mangaluru: The Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangalore celebrated the perpetual profession of 08 Sisters on 21st April 2023 at Rosa Mystica Convent, Kinnikambla. The Eucharistic celebration was at 9:30 am, officiated by Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha and 6 priests concelebrated.

In his homily Bishop explained in brief the sacrifices that a religious is called upon to make as consecrated person and live the vow of chastity, poverty and obedience. Religious profession is an act of final submission of one’s will, possession and love. We are called to embrace the world with the love of Christ.

Sr Rose Celine BS the Superior General of the Congregation received the vows and accepted them as perpetual members of Bethany family. She congratulated the parents of the Sisters and thanked them profusely for offering their daughters in the service of the Lord through Bethany. She invited everyone to be an evangelical witness and continue the mission of Jesus.

She also thanked God for the gifts of 19 tertians who belong to 13 dioceses in India who underwent intense preparation for their final vows.

Sr Cicilia Mendonca the provincial of Mangalore Province welcomed the gathered members for the felicitation programme. Sr Sharon Preethi compered the programme. The family members of the newly perpetual professed, relatives and a large number of sisters participated in this sacred and joyful event.

The perpetually sisters were greeted in the presence of their parents and relatives. Superior General thanked their parents for their gift to Bethany. These sisters are belonging to different provinces.

Report by Sr Mariola BS

