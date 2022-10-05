Person of Great Calibre, Gracious & Humble Msgr Leslie Shenoy Celebrates 75th Birthday

Mangaluru: Celebrating a 75th birthday is a momentous and a milestone event in every person’s life. It’s such an important event that should be celebrated with family and friends to remind him or her of the vital day and all those present to celebrate it. Moreover, celebrating the 75th birthday is a way to show your appreciation and love to your beloved person.

And Tuesday, 4 September 2022 was a magnanimous day of the celebration of the 75th BIRTHDAY of Monsignor LESLIE SHENOY, which was held at the ‘Msgr Leslie Shenoy Community Hall’ of St Sebastian Church, Bendore, Mangaluru, where it was a honour for all invitees, including religious priests & Nuns, relatives and friends celebrating the life of this eminent personality, having seated in this community hall that is wholeheartedly gifted by Msgr Leslie to Bendore Parish?

MONSIGNOR LESLIE F SHENOY

Msgr Leslie Shenoy is a person of great caliber and each passing year is an indication of wisdom that he has gained and experiences that he has added to his life book. No doubt that he is a treasure to all of us. Msgr Leslie has been spreading charm and positivity in this world with a fabulous display of Lord’s compassion. We haven’t the slightest clue about the future, we behave as if He is the sun light itself, brilliant enough keeping us, His dear ones, friends and relatives in the pink, or gold, or green forever. Msgr Leslie has always walked an extra mile and done things out of the way to express His love and generosity especially to the last, the lost and the least.

“The Son of Man comes not to be served, but to serve,” Jesus said, and, after washing their feet, told the disciples to do what he did. Serving people is what Jesus did, and doing what Jesus did is a privilege- and that’s what Msgr Leslie has been doing all these years.His gentleness, humour, his smile, friendliness and all the wonderful things he does, has kept him very close to everyone he has met and made friends with.He is a powerful magnet and brings joy to people. He has great love towards the poor and needy.

How can we stop thanking God for Msgr Leslie Shenoy? He has just not touched the lives but the hearts of people in their everyday lives, and has been the reason for thousands to have a pleasant smile on their faces. October 4, 2022 was a day of thanksgiving, celebration and jubilation for everyone who had joined in the celebration of Msgr Leslie’s 75th Birthday.

Prior to the momentous celebration of the 75th Birthday of Msgr Leslie Shenoy, a thanksgiving mass was held at St Sebastian Church, Bendore at 6.15 pm, concelebrated by Most Rev Peter Paul Saldanha-the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese; Most Rev Aloysius P D’souza-Bishop Emeritus; Most Rev Gerald I Lobo- Bishop of Udupi Diocese along with Msgr Leslie Shenoy, and joined by 85 priests from various parishes. The Church was packed with an audience who had assembled to pray for a most Humble and gracious religious man who has done great service to humanity.

Following the vmass, delicious cakes were distributed to the invitees, and also a celebration was later held at the Msgr Leslie Shenot Community hall, in the premises of Bendore Church. “The ornament of a house is a guest who frequents it” had said Ralph Waldo Emerson, and the distinguished guests were the crown of this celebration. The welcome address was delivered by Godwyn Vas, one of the nephews of Msgr Leslie. Seated along with Msgr Leslie Shenoy on the dais beaming with pride and joy was 82-year-old Sr Hildegard Shenoy- the Sister of Msgr Leslie, belonging to the Sisters of St Joseph of Tarbes Congregation.

“If life is a cake, love is like a cherry on the top. It makes the cake look beautiful, but doesn’t affect its actual sweetness” said Shipra Rawat. The love of Msgr Leslie has always been the cherry topping in our lives. The time has come to express that warmth of love as Msgr Leslie was requested to cut cake, a symbol of sheer joy and the sweetness that life brings in with all the ups and downs. It was a blissful evening, an evening filled with emotions, and also an evening to meet and greet. It was time to treat the audience’s ears with wishes of good health and prosperity to Msgr Leslie.

Rev. Fr Vincent Monteiro– Parish Priest, St. Sebastian Church, Bendore and Vicar Var of Episcopal deanery, a man who has stood like a rock along the life journey of Msgr, who came forward to raise the toast for Msgr Leslie. Fr Monteiro said, “Living through three quarters of a century is definitely a reason to celebrate and therefore we all join together to extend our heartfelt felicitations on this occasion of your Platinum birthday. It is always said that the secret of staying young is to live honestly and lie about your age. The words of Pope Francis: “A priest needs to have a heart sufficiently “enlarged” to expand and embrace the pain of the people entrusted to his care while, at the same time like a sentinel, being able to proclaim the dawning of God’s grace revealed in that very pain”

Your radiance as a pastor has you chose an unique leadership to serve the people of God and your dedication to the life of priesthood first in Calcutta and then in the Catholic Diocese of Fresno in US, and in US Airforce as a counsellor, Spiritual Guide & Minister is an inspiration to all of us. Your reaching out to the vulnerable and deprived, including your compassion to the needy inspired by Saint Mother Teresa of Kolkata, whom you knew personally, is something that we hold close to our heart in great respect for you and on this great occasion, we have no words to express our sincere admiration and honour towards your genuine love”.

“Your extremely large hearted embrace to Bendur Parish during Covid19 time, is an unforgettable generosity by every parishioner of Bendur. This generosity from you has strengthened our bond to the pinnacle of trust. Dale Carnegie is right in saying “you make more friends by becoming interested in other people, than by trying to interest other people in your life’. It is also said that “Friendship is to be purchased only by friendship. This is the story of our friendship also. Your life and proactive support to church and priestly ministry despite some of your severe health issues, encourages all of us to do our best towards the people of God”

“This demonstrates that you are not just a pastor but a mentor, motivator, friend and father to our younger generation. May your Platinum Birthday be an occasion for us to express our love to you and lots of blessings upon you. We continue to pray for you for your good health, peace and joy in the twilight of your young heart days. I end this toast with a special Levitical blessing: “The LORD bless you, and keep you; The LORD make His face shine on you, and be gracious to you; The LORD lift up his countenance on you, and give you peace” concluded Fr Vincent Monteiro with his toast.

Msgr Leslie has been a dear and committed Priest, a loving friend and a cheerful giver beyond religion, caste, creed, race and gender. Msgr Leslie was felicitated on behalf of all seated in the hall and on behalf of all who couldn’t make up this evening, following which Msgr Leslie Shenoy addressing the gathering said, “it is my responsibility to give to the society in gratitude for all that I received from God. This is my Spirituality and the perspective in which I always looked at life. I appreciate and humbly thank you all for the love and support shown towards me during my 75 years of life on this Earth

.

On the occasion, the foundation stone for the ‘Msgr Leslie Shenoy Home for the Aged ‘ costing nearly Rs 1.25 crores to be built in Puttur, run by the Sisters of St Joseph of Tarbes Congregation, and also a cheque of Rs one crore was handed over to the Bishop of Mangaluru towards Catholic Education Fund. The vote of thanks was proposed by Fr Ronson Pinto-the Assistant parish priest of Vamanjoor Church, who also professionally and eloquently compered the occasion. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate” said Oprah Winfrey, so let’s praise and thank God for the life of Msgr Leslie Shenoy.

Like this: Like Loading...