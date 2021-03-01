Spread the love



















‘Person Whom I trusted backstabbed Me, I will Bounce Back’ – Businessman B R Shetty

Udupi: “Some vested interests have cheated me in my life, but I have full confidence that I will come out of all these problems with the blessing of the people”, said businessman Dr B R Shetty.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, March 1 in Udupi, Shetty said, “I trusted some people, but they cheated me. I had appointed one person as CFO who had joined as an accountant in my company. He backstabbed and cheated me without my knowledge. I don’t want to name the person because the allegations are not yet proved. The case is still under investigation”.

Shetty further said, “At one time, banks were not ready to give Credit Cards to Donald Trump, and one fine day he became the president of America. I have not cheated anyone. When I was in Udupi, I had borrowed a loan for fuel and later cleared all the loan. I will bounce back and get back everything that I have earned in my life,” he said.

“I had donated half of my wealth to the Milind Foundation. The foundation is fighting Parkinson’s disease. Today I am facing problems, but they are not permanent. I will continue my charity work. The media has projected me as a defaulter, and it hurts me a lot. By God’s grace, my financial condition is still stable. I may have lost my wealth in foreign countries, but in India, it will be safe. Till today, I don’t have a single rupee loan in India. It is common for another person being jealous”.

Shetty also said, “I have a good relationship with Prime minister Narendra Modi, but I never ask for help. If I go there, then Rahul Gandhi will get a chance to talk against the PM. Earlier, nearly 84 banks were standing in a queue to give me a loan, but today the same banks are talking against me. I am not worried, the time will change, and I will bounce back soon”, he said.