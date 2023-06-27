Persons Booked Under NDPS Act will Undergo Counselling by Police

Mangaluru: As per Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, ” The police will hold counselling sessions for about 700 people, who were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for consuming drugs in Mangaluru city police limits in the last three years, to ensure that they do not get back to taking drugs. During the weekend a counselling session for more than 100 people who had tested positive for consumption of drugs in the last four months, was held at the city police commissioner’s office. Such sessions will be held at the station level from this week,”

“The city police are focussing on cracking down on the drug menace by keeping a close watch on the network, by arresting peddlers and ensuring that those booked as consumers in the past are staying away from the drugs. The police have created a database of those who were caught consuming drugs in the last three years. Of the about 700 people booked, about 25% were students. Psychiatrists, doctors, legal experts and police officials will be roped in for the counselling sessions. There will be one-to-one counselling and general discussions. The objective of the exercise is to find out if they have quit drugs, check their background and take necessary measures,” added Kuldeep Jain.

He further said, “The city police will also create awareness among students, teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges in this regard. As many as 288 schools and colleges have been identified for the conduct of the awareness programme. A list of teaching, non-teaching staff and students has been prepared. Police officials, doctors and FSL officials will participate in the programme. A detailed awareness programme will be held for all students from next month. They will be told about the ill effects of drug consumption. This activity is expected to help the police in intelligence gathering to identify drug peddlers through the CCB team. A database of the cases booked in the last four years and peddlers in the city and neighbourhood has been compiled. The names of informers will not be disclosed,”

Meanwhile, around 350 shops near schools and colleges were raided on Saturday. Of them, around 150 shops were found selling gutka and other tobacco items, This year, Mangaluru City police seized 130 kg of ganja and 550 gm of synthetic drugs and arrested 38 peddlers and 130 consumers

