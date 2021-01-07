Spread the love



















Peru extends ban on European flights for 15 more days



Lima: Peru has extended a ban on flights to and from Europe for another 15 days to in an effort to prevent the new coronavirus variant from reaching the country.

The new decision was published on the Ministry of Transport and Communications website on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The original suspension was announced on December 21, 2020, by President Francisco Sagasti as part of measures to keep out the variant, which was first discovered in Britain late last month.

Although flights to some Latin American countries and the US were continuing, Peru requires all travellers to show a negative Covid-19 test result administered within the last 72 hours prior to entering the country.

In addition, as of January 4, international travellers, Peruvians and foreigners alike, must remain in mandatory quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Despite the fact that Peru has seen a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in several regions, including the capital Lima, authorities have ruled out a second wave, but do acknowledge a new outbreak.

As of Thursday morning, Peru has recorded a total of 1,022,018 cases and 37,925 deaths.