Petrol bomb attack should be probed by NIA: TN BJP



Chennai: Even as the city police took one person into custody in connection with the alleged throwing of a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters here, state BJP President K. Annamalai on Thursday demanded that the probe be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the police, on Wednesday midnight persons riding a two-wheeler had thrown the petrol bombs at the BJP headquarters.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

Police said one person by the name Vinod has been taken into custody and the investigation into the attack was on.

According to police, Vinod had hurled the petrol bombs at the BJP office as he was angry at the party’s support to NEET — the entrance test for medical college admission.

Annamalai termed the reason as funny and demanded a probe by the NIA.