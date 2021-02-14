Spread the love



















Petrol crosses Rs 95/litre in Mumbai, nears Rs 90 in Delhi



New Delhi: Oil marketing companies continued to hike fuel prices with both petrol and diesel prices rising across the four metros.

In Mumbai, petrol crossed the Rs 95 per litre mark on Sunday. It was priced at Rs 95.21 per litre, against Rs 94.93 on Saturday.

In the national capital, petrol is well on its course to reach the Rs 90 per litre mark. On Sunday, it was sold for Rs 88.73 per litre, 29 paise higher than the previous level of Rs 88.44 a litre.

Pump price of petrol hit the Rs 90 mark in Kolkata as the price rose to Rs 90.01 a litre. In Chennai, the fuel was sold for Rs 90.96 per litre on Sunday.

In line with petrol prices, diesel prices also increased in the four cities for the sixth consecutive day.

Price of diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 79.06, Rs 86.04, Rs 84.16 and Rs 82.65 per litre, respectively — higher than Rs 78.74, Rs 85.70, Rs 83.86 and Rs 82.33 per litre, on Saturday.