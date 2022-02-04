Petrol, diesel prices at Rs 80/ltr: Cong election manifesto for Goa



Panaji: In a major electoral promise, the Congress in Goa has promised to cap the price of petrol and diesel at Rs 80 per litre.

In its election manifesto released by party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, the Congress has also promised 30 percent job reservation for women, free wi-fi and better rural connectivity, setting up of an enquiry commission to probe into Covid-related deaths in Goa due to lack of oxygen and a probe into allegations of corruption in the mining sector.

“Petrol and diesel prices will be capped at Rs 80 per litre,” the manifesto states. Petrol and diesel prices in Goa are currently at Rs 96.55 and Rs 86.98, respectively.

The manifesto titled ‘Roadmap for Goa Vision 2035’ also promises to provide 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and filling up of vacant government posts within six months of coming to power.

“An enquiry commission will be set up consisting of experts to probe into the deaths of Covid patients as well as handling of Covid pandemic,” the manifesto states.

The manifesto also states that immediate steps would be taken to resume “legal and sustainable” mining activities in Goa.

Mining has been halted in the state after the Supreme Court in 2018 scrapped all mining leases, citing irregularities in the lease renewal process.

“We shall investigate all allegations of corruption in the mining industry. A comprehensive mapping of all mineral resources of Goa will be undertaken,” the manifesto also said.