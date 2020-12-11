Spread the love



















Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor visits MRPL

Mangaluru: Tarun Kapoor, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas visited MRPL on 11.12.2020. He visited prime locations of MRPL and reviewed the progress at the critical projects being executed by MRPL. He paid particular attention to the review of Desalination Plant being set up near TanneeruBhavi beach and FCC Gasoline Treatment Unit (FGTU).

The Secretary inaugurated the FGTU substation and also had direct supervision of the progress of the project site of FGTU unit, which is the critical unit for MRPL to produce Government-mandated BS- VI grade gasoline. Though MRPL has already started supplying BSVI grade fuels since November 2019 FGTU adds operational flexibility to the refinery complex.

MRPL team apprised to the Secretary MoPNG, the impact of COVID situation on project progress and also the steps taken to ensure the safety of all workers and the initiatives taken to revive the economy through safe execution of construction work.

The Secretary also visited Control Room & Laboratory and had a meeting with top management of MRPL.

Managing Director M. Venkatesh, Director Refinery Sanjay Varma, Director Finance Pomila Jaspal, CVO Rajeev Kushwah ITS, Executive Directors M. Elango and BHV Prasad along with GGM HR Krishna Hegde were present from MRPL.