PFI Blocks Road in Udupi against Raids on Offices, Police Resort to Lathi Charge

Udupi: The Udupi Police resorted to the lathi charge after PFI activists suddenly tried to block the road in the city and protested against the raids on the offices of SDPI and PFI all over the country.

On September 22, the team of Enforcement Directorate and NIA officials raided the offices of SDPI and PFI and arrested its top leaders. To protest against the arrest of their leaders, PFI activists from the Udupi district gathered near Diana circle and blocked the road.

The Udupi Town PI Pramod Kumar who got the information rushed to the spot and convinced the protesters to vacate the place. He also asked them to take prior permission to stage a protest but the protesters refused to vacate the spot. The police later had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the protesters. Several leaders were arrested during the protest.

PFI activists also blocked the National Highway 66 at Kaup. Kaup CPI Poovaiah and PSI Srishail R stopped the protesters from blocking the road by taking the leaders into custody.

Like this: Like Loading...