PFI Leaders taken Into Custody by Mangaluru Police

Mangaluru: The leaders of Popular Front India in the city and rural areas have been taken into custody by the Mangaluru and DK police on September 26 late night.

The Mangaluru and DK police have taken PFI leaders from Ullal and Talapady into custody for investigations.

As a precautionary measure, the police have secured some PFI leaders under preventive sections 107 and 157 CrPC.

Like this: Like Loading...