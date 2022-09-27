PFI Leaders taken into Custody in Udupi District

Udupi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other probing agencies are carrying out the second round of raids in the state on the Popular Front of India (PFI). In this regard, the Udupi district police have taken custody of PFI leaders on September 27.

PFI leaders Ilyas Hoode, Ashiq Koteshwar, Rajab Gangolli, Khaleel Sayyad and Ashraf were taken into custody by Udupi, Malpe, Kundapur, Byndoor and Gangolli Police respectively.

The department is monitoring its activities for five to six months. To avoid any unwanted incidents we have taken them into custody. The department will inquire about their past criminal activities, police sources said.

