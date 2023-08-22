PGCET Training at Sahyadri College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In preparation for students for PGCET 2023, Dept. of Business Administration-MBA, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru is organizing a Two-Day Training for MBA Aspirants during 28th & 29th Aug 2023 in Sahyadri Campus Mangaluru.

Experts on concepts covered in PGCET to be held on the 9th and 10th of Sep 2023 will be facilitated during the Two-Day Training.

For more information contact 9845089165.

