PGCET Training Programme at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: Good news for Students who are interested in learning Management! Masters of Business Administration (MBA) at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Mangaluru is one of the most sought-after qualifications in India. It provides great learning opportunities across various facets of business. PGCET – MBA entrance exam has become a compulsory requirement to gain admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses in Management institutes of Karnataka under Government Quota.

The duration of PGCET is two hours and will contain 100 questions of one mark each, covering English Language Proficiency, General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Analysis. In this context, a special training programme has been designed by the Department of Business Administration of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management to assist MBA aspirants to prepare for PGCET.

The duration of the training is two days and is scheduled during November 10th and 11th at Sahyadri Campus between 9am – 5pm. Experts from both industry and academia will conduct the training on the four main areas of the test. Mock tests will be conducted during the training to enable the students to score high marks. Additionally, counselling sessions are also given to all participants to write PGCET conducted by the Government of Karnataka.

Registration Google form link- https://forms.gle/v92zKXTa3cTuKyiXA

Registration Fee Rs.100/-

More information on PGCET Coordinator

Prof. Manjunatha Kamath M +91 77602 40401