Ph.D. Awarded to Anup Denzil Veigas- Professor at st Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Anup Denzil Veigas, Department of English, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, awarded Ph.D. Degree from Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu for his thesis titled – “Enhancing L2 Communication Skills through Task Based Language Teaching to the selected students of Mangalore University”.

He was ably guided by Dr D. David Wilson, Associate Professor, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore. He is the proud son of Benedict Veigas (Proprietor of Prajwal Printers) and Ms Rosy Veigas (Retd Teacher), Pumpwell, Mangaluru.

The Principal, Management and staff have congratulated Anup on his achievement.

