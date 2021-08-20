Spread the love



















Ph.D. Awarded to Daniella Anne L Chyne of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Ms Daniella Anne L Chyne, Assistant Professor of the Postgraduate Studies and Research in Food Science has been awarded Doctor of Philosophy in Nutrition by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for her thesis entitled “Studies on the Biodiversity of Food Resources in Meghalaya” under the guidance of Dr R. Ananthan, Scientist-D, Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.

