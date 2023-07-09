Ph.D. Awarded to Hariprasad of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Hariprasad Shetty, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), has been awarded Ph.D. for his thesis “Cytokine Modulation of Brain Function in an Animal Model of Cancer: Analysis at Molecular and Neural Level” from Mangalore University.

He was successfully guided by Dr Monika Sadananda, Professor, Department of Biosciences, Mangalore University.

He is the proud son of J Ravindranath Shetty and Mrs Sumathi Shetty, Kinnigoli.

