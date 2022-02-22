Ph.D. awarded to Ms Ashwini-Asst Professor in Chemistry at St Aloysius College

Ms Ashwini, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), has been awarded Ph.D. for her thesis “Studies on N, O, S Donor Ligands as Analytical Reagent and Complexing Agent” from Visvesvaraya Technological University.

She was successfully guided by Dr Gopalakrishna Bhat N., Professor, Srinivas Institute of Technology, Mangaluru and Dr Ronald A. Nazareth, Associate Professor, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

She is the proud daughter of Mr B Narayana and Mrs Shakuntala and wife of Mr Prasad Karkera.