Ph.D. Awarded to Ms Bharathi R of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Ms Bharathi R., Assistant Professor of Commerce, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), has been awarded PhD for her thesis “Financial Literacy among Members of SHGs and Economic Empowerment of Women: A Study in Dakshina Kannada District” by Mangalore University.

She was successfully guided by Dr Subhashini Srivatsa, Professor, Department of Commerce, University College, Mangaluru

She is the proud daughter of Ramesh S. Bangera & Smt Kamala R. Bangera, Bhatrakere, Mangaluru and wife of Yogendra, Pandith House, Mangaluru

