Ph.D. awarded to Ms Mamatha of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru : Ms Mamatha, Assistant Professor, Department of Business Administration and Dean, Entrepreneurship and Consultancy, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), has been awarded Ph.D. for her thesis “Customer Perception, Expectation and Satisfaction towards Shopping Malls in Karnataka” by Mangalore University.

She was successfully guided by Dr Abbookar Siddiq, Associate Professor Department of Postgraduate Studies in Commerce, University College, Mangaluru.

She is the proud daughter of B Ananda Amin and Ms Girija from Surathkal and wife of Chetan, Assistant Professor, MAPS College Mangaluru.



