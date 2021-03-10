Spread the love



















Ph.D. awarded to Ms Rachael Natasha of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Ms Rachael Natasha Mary, lecturer in the undergraduate department of Chemistry at St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru, has been awarded Ph.D. for her thesis for her thesis titled “Study of Electrochemical Behavior and Corrosion Resistance of Maraging Steel in Acid Media’ from Tumkur University.

She was successfully guided by Dr. Suchetan P.A, Assistant Professor Department of Studies and Research in Chemistry, University College of Science, Tumkur University, Tumakuru.

Ms Rachael Natasha Mary is the daughter of late Mr Umesh Bangera and Mrs Viola Pereira, Mangaluru.