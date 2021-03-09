Spread the love



















Ph.D. awarded to Ms Shobha of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Ms Shobha, HOD of Commerce, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), has been awarded Ph.D. for her thesis “An Evaluation of Micro Insurance Schemes – A Study with reference to Self Help Group Members in Dakshina Kannada District” by Tumkur University.



She was successfully guided by Dr P.N. Udayachandra, Dean & Head of the Department of Commerce, SDM College (Autonomous), Ujire.

She is the proud daughter of Sri Dharnappa & Smt Rukmini from Thokkottu, Mangaluru and wife of Sri Ashok M Prasad, Assistant Professor, Department of BCA, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru