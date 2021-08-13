Spread the love



















Ph.D. awarded to Ms Zeena Flavia D’Souza of ST Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Ms Zeena Flavia D’souza, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce and HOD, B.Com (Professional), St Aloysius College (Autonomous), has been awarded Ph.D. degree for her thesis titled: “Organisational Culture, Employee Attitude and Performance: A comparative study of Private and Public Sector Banks in Karnataka” by Tumkur University, Tumkur.

She was successfully guided by Dr Suresh Poojary, Associate Professor, Department of Commerce; Dean, Research and Innovation, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

