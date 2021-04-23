Spread the love



















Phalodi betting market predicts 170 seats for BJP in Bengal



Jaipur: At a time when the nation is fighting a tough battle with second wave of COVID pandemic and opposition is seen attacking the Modi Government left, right and centre, punters in Phalodi, a town known for its strong betting prediction in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, are confident of BJP getting around 170 seats in West Bengal.

Earlier, this number was limited to 155, however, the huge voting turnout on Thursday changed the predictions and the numbers in favour of the BJP increased to 170, said one of the punters.

West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee is supposed to get around 114-116 seats, said another punter talking to IANS, adding that the BJP will surely form the government easily.

Another punter said, “Initially, we were doubtful that things might turn tough for the BJP looking at the defensive mode adopted by Mamata Bannerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, the voters’ sentiments on Thursday gave a clear verdict that BJP will lead the show.

When asked about the status of other four states awaiting Assembly results on May 2, he said, “No souda, no call has yet started on results of these states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Pondicherry. In fact, Phalodi does not deal with these states, but Bikaner will start betting for these four states soon.”