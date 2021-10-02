Spread the love



















PhD awarded to Fr Roshan Castelino SJ

Mangaluru: Fr Roshan Castelino, SJ, Director of Doctoral Research Department and faculty member of St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru has been awarded Doctorate in Physics from Department of Physics, University of Namur, Belgium for his research and thesis on ‘Molecular beam epitaxy growth of molybdenum ditelluride (MoTe2) on graphene/6H-SiC(0001): Phase controlled synthesis and characterization’ on 30th July 2021. This research of about 4 years on the topic of Semi-Conductor was done under the guidance of Prof. Robert Sporken, University of Namur.

Fr Roshan is the son of George Castelino (National Teacher Awardee – 2006) and Reena Castelino, Nakre – Karkala both retired teachers. Fr Roshan is an old student of Mahalingeshwara H. P. School, Nakre and Government High School, Nakre, St Aloysius College, Mangalore and Christ University Bengaluru.

Like this: Like Loading...