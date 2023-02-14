PhD. Awarded to Ms Smitha D K of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Ms Smitha D.K., Assistant Professor of Commerce, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), has been awarded PhD for her thesis “Impact of Reward Management Policies and Practices on Employee Satisfaction: A Study concerning Professional Colleges in Karnataka” by Mangalore University.

She was successfully guided by Dr Anasuya Rai, Associate Professor, Department of Commerce, University College, Mangalore.

She is the proud daughter of Sri Damodara Shetty & Smt Bhanupriya, Mangaluru and wife of Talapady Doddamane Sri Mithun D Shetty, a Businessman.

Rev Dr Praveen Martis Sj, the Principal of st aloysius College congratulated Ms Smitha on her achievement.

Like this: Like Loading...