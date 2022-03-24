PhD Awarded to Ms Swetha Sundaran Mangalath of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Ms Swetha Sundaran Mangalath, Department of Journalism, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru has been awarded PhD for her thesis “Aesthetics and Communication: A Study based on Mohiniyattam Broadcast on Television” from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala.

She was successfully guided by Dr A K Nambiar, Retd. Professor, School of Drama and Fine Arts, University of Calicut.

She is the proud daughter of M Sundaran and Mrs Geetha Mangalath and wife of Praveen Raveendran.