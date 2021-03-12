Spread the love



















PhD Awarded to Nandini Shet of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Nandini Shet, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru has been awarded a PhD for her thesis titled “Electrochemical Investigation of Corrosion and Corrosion Inhibition of 316 Stainless Steel in Acid Media” by Tumkur University.

She was successfully guided by Dr P.A. Suchetan, Assistant Professor, Department of Studies and Research in Chemistry, University College of Science, Tumkur University.

She is the daughter of Mr H. Ananth Shet and Mrs Vidya Shet from Mangaluru.