PHF Rtr Darryl Installed as New District Rotaract Representative 2021-22

Spread the love



















PHF Rtr Darryl Steven Dsouza has been Installed as New District Rotaract Representative 2021-22 of RID 3181

Mangaluru: The installation of the new District Rotaract Representative of the Rotary International District 3181 was held virtually via zoom app due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 150 members from all over the world participated through virtual media.

After the welcome and prayer, PDG. MPHF Rtn Dr B Devdas Rai inducted the new District Rotaract Representative PHF Rtr. Darryl Steven D’Souza into the office and outgoing District Rotaract Representative Rtr. Abhijith M S handed over the post by collaring and handing over the gavel.

PDG. MPHF Rtn. Dr Devdas Rai inducted the other office bearers by the oath-taking ceremony and was felicitated for receiving the highest Rotary Award “SERVICE ABOVE SELF”. Outgoing District Rotaract Representative Rtr. Abhijith M S was also felicitated for his outstanding work during his tenure.

Rtr. Nishan N, The President of Rotaract club of Mangalore City hosted the 6th District Assembly and IPZRR Rtr. Sheldon Crasta compered the event. PDRR Rtn. Jackson Saldanha and PDRR Rtr. Ganesh GT Bhat were also present for the event.

Towards the end, a formal vote of thanks was delivered by Secretary Rtr. Arjun Prakash of Rotaract club of Mangalore City and The installation ceremony was adjourned with the National Anthem.

Like this: Like Loading...