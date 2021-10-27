Spread the love



















Physical Edu Teacher Booked for Sexual Harassment of Minor Girl in Puttur

Mangaluru: A Physical Education teacher of a renowned institution has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl. Dakshina Kannada police have booked a case against Elias Pinto, the PE teacher after being arrested on the allegation of sexually harassing a minor girl, on Tuesday October 26, and has been remanded to 15 days judicial custody by the Court. It is learnt that the minor girl hailing from Madikeri was undergoing training in sports in a private College, Puttur, and was staying in the college hostel to pursue her education.

After being arrested, the advocate representing Elias had filed an interim bail application but was denied by the Court, after which his advocate again filed an application for regular bail, and the court has to decide on Wednesday during a hearing in order to enable the public prosecutor to file objections if any. In her complaint, the girl alleged that on 23 October 2021, Elias had taken her to his cabin while promising all help. He had reportedly asked her to share all her problems with him and said he would help her financially in case she needs help. Later, he had sexually harassed her behind his chamber. On her complaint Elias was arrested by the police near the Puttur Club on Monday, 25 October 2021.

The girl had told her parents in Madikeri about the behaviour of the teacher, and after they visited the college and enquired about the facts, they along with the student filed a complaint and police did the needful in arresting the accused. The police have booked a case under IPC Section 354 (A) and Sections 8 of POCSO ACt has also been filed.

