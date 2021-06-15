Spread the love



















PHYSIOTHERAPY A DRIVING FORCE IN REHABILITATION

Physiotherapy is an internationally recognized health profession, practiced by qualified and registered or licensed physiotherapists only. Physiotherapists are concerned with promotion of health and well-being with prevention, treatment or rehabilitation of disorders or dysfunctions of human movement. Physiotherapy professionals diagnose a dysfunction, provide therapeutic interventions and evaluate the outcome of it. Evidence based practice and clinical decision making skills recognizes Physiotherapy as an autonomous profession.

PHYSIOTHERAPIST ROLE IN HEALTH CARE SECTOR

Physiotherapists are concerned with therapeutic management such as pain relief, post-surgical rehabilitation, improving body movements in various diseases, prevention and rehabilitation of sports injuries, recovering balance and walking functions among elderly, preventing cardio-pulmonary complications and so on. The scope has extended in a variety of settings such as rehabilitation centers, sports, occupational health centers, Industrial sectors, primary health centers, special schools, geriatric centers and so on. Being a dynamic and varied profession with different levels of development around the world, physiotherapy will continue to influence health care trends.

PHYSIOTHERAPY AS A CAREER

Health care sector is one of the most promising and progressive industries at present. Among the medical frontline professionals, Physiotherapy is an active, transformational and authentic career choice. Physiotherapy is a rewarding, challenging and diverse profession, making significant contributions to the health care delivery system. Globally, the demand for physiotherapy professionals is increasing. Entry level physiotherapy salaries have grown at a steady and moderate rate during the past decade. According to surveys from Forbes and Washington post, physiotherapists polled were reported to be satisfied with their occupation. Physiotherapy career ensures professional and personal success for the students enrolled in it.

MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT PHYSIOTHERAPY

Myth: It is a believed that some Physician’s or surgeon’s referral is required to meet a physiotherapist

Fact: Quality in education, clinical practice and research activities has transformed physiotherapy as an autonomous profession. So referral is not required

Myth: It is a belief that physiotherapy is only for individuals with pain

Fact: Physiotherapy is also concerned with promoting, maintaining fitness among healthy individuals as a part of preventative program

Myth: Physiotherapist will do only massage

Fact: Physiotherapy includes advanced manual techniques such as joint mobilization, manipulation, soft tissue release and so on. Therapeutic massage is a part of it

Myth: Physiotherapists use electrical machines to deliver electric shock in body

Fact: Physiotherapy includes electrotherapy modalities that work through analgesic mechanisms for pain relief. Ignorant people mislead others that Physiotherapy modalities deliver electric shock, resulting in blood loss, side effects etc.,

Myth: People consider physiotherapy clinics as gym and physiotherapist as trainers

About Author :

Dr. Hariharasudhan Ravichandran (PT), Professor (Associate), Alvas college of Physiotherapy, has vast experience in academics, sports, and clinical rehabilitation, also authored many peer reviewed articles & a book. Contact details- alvasphysiotherapy@gmail.com; Ph-08258-238104

