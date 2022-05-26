Picture of Trinamool MLA occupying college principal’s chair goes viral



Kolkata: The picture of a Trinamool MLA occupying the official chair of a college principal went viral on Thursday causing embarrassment to the party and the state government.

In the picture, Braja Kishore Goswami, the first-time Trinamool Congress legislator from Santipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district is seen occupying the official chair of the Santipur College principal, Chandrima Bhattacharya, who is seen sitting on a sofa adjacent to the official chair.

As the picture went viral, the BJP described this as the culture of Trinamool Congress in showing disrespect towards the teaching fraternity. BJP leaders also alleged that in a state where a ruling party MLA shows such disrespect towards a college principal, scams like West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities are inevitable.

BJP Lok Sabha member from the Hooghly constituency and actress-turned-politician, Locket Chatterjee said this is the culture that is being brewed in West Bengal by the state’s ruling party. “Trinamool Congress leaders are intruding in every sphere of the education sector. We knew how to respect the chair of a college principal. But elected ruling party representatives do not even know that,” she said.

State BJP leaders also shared the picture in social media slamming the Mamata government and party.

Dismissing the picture and the following controversy, Goswami claimed that the picture was posted out of contest just to malign his image. “Recently I went to Santipur College on the occasion of the meeting of the governing body of the college. I occupied the chair of the principal as she requested me to do so. I initially refused. But she insisted again,” Goswami said.

Principal Chandrima Bhattacharya, came in support of Goswami. She said, “Actually, on that day, it was very humid and the air-conditioning machine in my room was not functioning. Goswami was sweating profusely and was also looking sick. So, I requested him to sit on my chair since it is below the ceiling fan in the room,” she said.