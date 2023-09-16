Pieces of Red Stones and tamarind Seeds Mixed with Anna Bhagya Rice Supplied to a Society

Mangaluru: The rice that was supplied for the Anna Bhagya scheme to the Koila branch of Alankar Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society in Kadaba taluk, about 60km from here, was found to be adulterated. Society president Dharmapal Rao speaking to reporters said that the workers found small red stones packed in a plastic bag, tamarind seeds, and flour used for prasada (panchakajjaya) in temples, all mixed with the rice, in six out of 300 bags that the society received from the godown in Alankar. Ra

“A complaint has been lodged with the Department of food and Civil Supplies, and officials have already visited the society. We received a consignment of 300 bags of 50kg rice from the department, through an agency from Raichur a few days ago. Usually, they were sending rice in jute bags, but this time they sent it in a plastic bag. We found nearly 30% panchakajjaya made of gram flour in one of the rice bags. While a bag contained one kilogram of tamarind seeds in a pack, and rice in another bag was mixed with the same seeds. Meanwhile, another rice bag contained 1kg of small red stones packed in a plastic bag. Similarly, flowers, dry fruits and coins were also found mixed with other bags. While five such bags were found on Thursday, one was found on Friday,” said Bhat, adding that the society supplies rice to four fair-price shops under the public distribution system (PDS).

He further said, “When the issue was brought to the notice of the tahsildar, officials including a revenue inspector, food inspector and the godown manager visited the stock room of the society, and I urged the department to conduct a proper inquiry” . Hemalatha S, deputy director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, said that the department gets rice from the Food Corporation of India, through the agency. “The problem was detected during packing. Since the rice was packed neatly in plastic bags, they could see the content inside. I have spoken to the manager of the godown and transporters to replace the bags. Meanwhile, a report has been sought, and the same will be sent to the head office, and action will be initiated,” she added.

