Pile of Garbage in Central Part of City makes a Mockery of CLEAN INDIA 2021-22 Campaign  

Pile of Garbage, THAT TOO, in CENTRAL PART of MANGALURU CITY makes a Mockery of CLEAN INDIA 2021-22 Campaign, which is been undertaken by Dakshina Kannada District Administration, Nehru Yuva Kendra-Mangaluru ; Zilla Panchayat-DK; and National Service Scheme (NSS) in association with Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports-Government of India. 99% of the photos that you see in this report where clicked today ( 11 October)

Mangaluru: While I was taking a ride in the Central of the Mangaluru City, like Hampankatta area, State Bank Road, Old Central Market area, Mangaluru Central Railway Station Road, and in that vicinity I was surprised to see FILTH, which emanating bad smell, which could spread various kind of diseases from Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid etc. Whom should we blame for this pile of garbage allowed to pile up for a day or two or even more. Should we blame the District Administration or the Mangaluru City Corporation Officials for turning a blind eye towards this issue? Should we blame the MCC Health Officer of MCC Environmental Engineer Dr for not taking quick action”Should we blame Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL) for allowing the garbage to pile up, giving a bad image to the City? Should we blame the ignorant citizens of Mangaluru and outsiders for creating such a mess ?

Probably, the answer would be BLAME ALL OF THEM! Blame the concerned authorities for not taking strict action against the people who litter, or blame them for their negligence in addressing the garbage issue for years. Even spending BIG money and installing CCTV cameras at some prominent spots, has not stopped people from throwing garbage, especially on the stretch of road from Nandigudda Circle to Marnamikatta Circle. We need to applaud the good work done by Ramakrishna Mission for nearly five years in trying their best to keep Mangaluru Swachh- after Ramakrishna Mission ceased their Swachh Campaign, fed up with peoples’ ignorance when it comes Swachtha, now once again our City which was judged as one of the Cleanest City in India, is getting Ugly with heaps of waste at every nook and corner.

On 2 October 2021 to mark Gandhi Jayanthi, a bunch of organizations, educational institutions, NGO’s along with our politicians got on to the streets for a few hours, and holding brooms and buckets cleaned various parts of the City- and it was nice to see Mangaluru City Clean for a day. Following Gandhi Jayanthi, these are the scenes of filth that you see in our so-called Beautiful City. Now there are a bunch of street vendors selling flowers near the Clock Tower, they have littered the area totally- and this is not the FIRST time, they do it whenever they come here and do their illegal business, hurting the sales of our taxpaying flower shop owners. Just look at the double standard our MCC officials play in this regard.

A quick peep behind the old central market area, you will see a mound of garbage, and half of this filth is from the illegal street vendors, who throw their rotten vegetables and fruits (see photos). While the MCC chased away the traders from Central Market, and now allowing a bunch of street vendors to run their business has messed up the entire vicinity of the Market Road/Central Market area. Why even allow these street vendors who abuse Swachata and don’t give a damn for cleanliness. Are politicians playing games supporting them for vote bank- probably YES!

As humans we all know that Cleanliness is very important whether it is our home, workplace, or public places. It is one of the very basic needs of a civilized lifestyle. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation gave the mantra “Cleanliness is Godliness” and our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched The Swachh Bharat Mission inspired by Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October 2014-the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, paying a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Cleanliness and Hygiene are not only for our personal belongings or our own homes, we need to make sure to keep our surroundings clean wherever we go. Then, why are our people so ignorant when it comes to cleanliness, that they abuse it and litter our beautiful City.

I do support our government which is doing every bit to make sure that our country becomes cleaner and more hygienic by every passing day, and as responsible citizens, it is our duty to make sure that we do our bit to help with this noble mission. The cleanliness of our surroundings is our responsibility, not only when it comes to our houses but also when it comes to public places like parks, tourist attractions, and public toilets. The cleanliness in public places not only improves the standard of living of our countrymen but it also gives a very positive image about India to the tourists that visit us from foreign countries.

Even though a huge shift has been seen in our people after the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission/Swachh Mangaluru Mission , more and more people are coming forward in cleanliness drives and small actions of people are helping in the achievement of “Clean India, Dream India” vision. People are more aware of not littering in public places and about waste management in general. There are cleanliness drives being organized on beaches, tourist attractions and other places. More and more places are being cleaned up by the common people even without little or no support from the government. We have our government to thank for this revolutionary change in mindset and for the betterment of the country. But sadly, there are a still lot of people who are STUPID and IGNORANT who destroy all the efforts put in by the dedicated and concerned people caring for Clean India/Clean Mangaluru. So what would be the solution to stop littering from such nasty and dirty people? Huge penalties for littering and tough punishment, I think that will be the right move and action from the Govt; District Administration and MCC.

